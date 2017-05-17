Apple farmer surveys damage after recent freeze

The Hart Farm's owner is spending time surveying his crops after recent freezing temperatures. It's believed some crops did not survive. (Photo: WZZM 13, WZZM)

BELDING, MICH. - Hart Farm owner Chris Kropf used several frost fans between his two farms to combat the cold temperatures.

With the temperature falling to 26 degrees in his area, unfortunately, some of his crops didn't make it.

"We've got a fair amount of frost injury in this block, even though we've got frost fans," Kropf said.

Earlier: Early asparagus crop lost, cherry crop likely damaged by cold weather

Despite the industrial sized fans, Kropf's farm is certainly seeing some damage.

"We can cut open some of these fruitlets," Kropf said. "The brown inside that fruitlet, that little guy is going to fall off."

Nonetheless, Kropf is optimistic.

"Overall the state looks like we've got a pretty good crop coming," Kropf said. "There's injury reported throughout the state and pockets but again we only need about 5-10 percent on a tree, so they're pretty resilient."

The fans brought the temperature up about 4-6 degrees. However, in the Belding area, temperatures reached as low as 26 degrees.

"I've got to evaluate the crop yet, but there is a lot of damage from Monday morning to Tuesday morning, there's not doubt about it," Kropf said.

In some areas of the orchard, the fruitlets couldn't weather the weather.

"Nothing is going to stay on this limb, that limb is going to be blank, no fruit whatsoever," Kropf said.

This is all from a glance, and Kropf and other apple farmers won't really see the extent of any damage until September or October.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV