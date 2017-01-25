As winter returns, Michigan ski hills offer discounts encouraging beginners to visit

Chair lift at Caberfae Peaks ski area. (Photo: WZZM)

The ski season in West Michigan was off to a fast start this winter. Some area hills saw their earliest opening in years with may places welcoming guests before Christmas.

But it didn't last. Extremely mild temperatures settled in over many parts of the state forcing some runs to close temporarily.

Numerous hills were able to remain open however, in spite of the warm weather and rain. One of those destinations, Caberfae Peaks boasted a snow base of several feet.

Dean Sandell, Assistant Snow Sports Director explains that the texture of the snow is more like what we might find during the early spring. Avid skiers have all sorts of names for those textures. Sandell called the current conditions "corn snow" but "fresh powder" is probably the most commonly recognized skier's lingo.

There's still a lot of winter left and with fresh snow back in the forecast, Sandell says, "we'll have the slopes refreshed in no time."

Several promotional deals are still available at individual destinations through the end of the season, but the Discover Michigan Skiing program ends with January so this is your last weekend to give it a try. For more details and participating locations visit the Discover Michigan Skiing website.

