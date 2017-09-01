Bridge over slough on northbound U.S. 96 north of Lumberton wiped out by Harvey floodwaters

LUMBERTON: The approach roadway leading up to the Village Creek bridge on US96 has washed out Photo/TxDot

LUMBERTON - A bridge has over a slough leading up to Village Creek north of Lumberton has partially collapsed.

The collapse was on the bridge over a slough along northbound U.S. 96 between Lumberton and Silsbee according to TxDot and the Lumberton Police Department.

Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins tells 12News that the Village Creek bridge has not collapsed.

The collapse is at a smaller bridge over a slough, which is defined as an inlet on a river.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

