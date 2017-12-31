Bundle up! It's going to be a frigid NYE

According to the NOAA, the total ice cover on the Great Lakes is 15%. (Photo: UW-Madison CIMSS/Twitter)

It is going to be a freezing cold New Year's Eve in West Michigan tonight.

There are wind chill advisories in 11 counties and winter weather advisories in six counties. The wind chill advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 7 a.m. on Monday, January 1.

The wind chills will range from -10 to -20 across West Michigan, and the actual air temperatures will be from 0 to -5.

According to the Grand Rapids weather service, the cold air temperatures combined with the wind chill could cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

In Allegan, Muskegon, Mason, Ottawa, Oceana and Van Buren Counties, there will also be more snow. There is an expected 1-3 inches of additional accumulation.

It's not just West Michigan that will be dealing with these freezing temperatures on New Year's Eve. For people in Times Square in New York City, partygoers may experience the second coldest ball-drop on record.

So, if you are heading out this New Year's Eve, make sure to bundle up!

