Bundle up West Michigan! Coldest December morning since 1989

Child in winter (Photo: Radist, Arkady Chubykin/arkadiic@mail.ru)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Early Wednesday, West Michigan woke up to the coldest air in nearly two years. Many inland areas saw temperatures plunge below zero. Inland of Lake Michigan skies were clear and winds were light. With fresh snow on the ground, it allowed temperatures to quickly drop.

Grand Rapids broke the daily record Wednesday for coldest low temperature. The temperature bottomed out at -12°, breaking the old record of -5° set back in 1993.

It was also the coldest day in Grand Rapids since February 27, 2015 when it dropped to -11°. The last time it was this cold in December in Grand Rapids was during a historic cold snap back in 1989.

Temperatures are expected to slowly moderate in the coming days. However, it's expected to remain cooler than average for at least the next 10 days -- so bundle up!

