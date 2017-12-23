Deck the halls, jingle the bells: Chances are high for a white Christmas

WEST MICHIGAN - An Arctic front arrives Sunday dragging much colder air back to the region. It will be accompanied by a burst of snow.
The heaviest system snow on Sunday will stay south of I-96. Winds will increase late in the day. The combination of snow and strong winds will create treacherous travel. Most areas will see some accumulations by Christmas morning.
The cold air will pour across Lake Michigan Sunday night and Monday. It will be enough to trigger lake-effect snow showers. Areas along and west of US-131 will see additional accumulations of snow Monday and Tuesday.
Travel will become challenging Christmas Day because of reduced visibility from blowing snow and additional accumulations. Wind chills will be miserably low with sub-zero readings possible.
Unusually cold air will likely linger through the end of the year. Additional lake-effect snow showers are likely as the cold air interacts with Lake Michigan.
