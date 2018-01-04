WZZM
City of Belding urges residents to keep water running, offers discount on bill

Staff , WZZM 2:51 PM. EST January 04, 2018

BELDING, MICH. - If you live in Belding, turn on the faucet and keep it running!

Due to sustained cold temperatures, the city is encouraging residents to let a stream of water the size of a pencil lead run continuously from a cold water faucet.

If you want a discount on our water bill for running the water, you must call the city at at 616-794-1900, ext. 217, Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

You will be asked to provide your name, address and phone number.

The city says water should be left running until further notice.

