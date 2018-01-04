(Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The coldest air in more than 20 years is forecasted to occur early Friday, Jan. 5.

Dangerously cold air will linger into the first part of the weekend before a quick warm-up.

The X-factor regarding just how cold it will get is cloud cover. The fewer clouds overhead, the colder it will get. With enough clearing, records will likely be shattered across the region.

The record low in Grand Rapids on Friday is -9. The forecasted low is -15.

The last time it was this cold, Bill Clinton was in office. On February 4, 1996 the temperature briefly fell to -15.

The all-time record low in Grand Rapids is -24 which occurred back in 1899.

Saturday morning will also be frigid with many inland locations falling below zero. Temperatures will quickly rebound Sunday and Monday.

Above-freezing temperatures could return to Grand Rapids on Monday, Jan. 8, for the first time since Dec. 23.

Record-breaking cold is forecasted to occur by early Friday.

