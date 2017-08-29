Where water from Addicks, Barker reservoirs will go hard to predict, experts say

HOUSTON - While the rain has stopped from Harvey, water levels will continue to rise in neighborhoods near the Addicks and Barker reservoirs as water is released from both, Harris County Flood Control District meteorologist Jeff Lindner told KHOU Tuesday night.

“We just don’t know exactly how this is going to play out because its never happened before." Lindner said.

"There is a lot of complex hydrology taking place, there’s buildings, there’s neighborhoods, there’s retention basins. Underground, roadways, so we’re just going to have to see how it works. Once it gets down to Rumble Creek, it gets simpler, it goes into the creek, then into the (Buffalo) bayou.”

In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the Army Corps of Engineers said that the pool elevation at Addicks had risen to 108 feet and is expected to peak at 110.4 feet. Barker is currently at 100 feet was expected to peak at 104 feet.

Early Tuesday morning Addicks flowed over the spillway. Officials had started to release water from both reservoirs early Monday in an effort to prevent uncontrolled releases at the spillways. However, officials warned that there was potential for uncontrolled releases at the Addicks spillway once the pool level reaches 108 feet. That level is 104 feet for Barker. These releases will continue until Sept. 20.

“That’s what happens when you have this amount of rain in this amount of time.” Lindner said.

Lindner wanted to emphasize that there was not a breach in the dam on the north end of Addicks, as some people believe. "The integrity of the dams is in fine shape....there is no potential damage to the north end."

Engineers will continue to raise the gates of dams slowly. Currently, the water in Addicks will flow at 3800 cubic feet per second and 3500 cubic feet per second for Barker. The goal is 4000 cubic feet per second is expected to be reached today.

Officials said Tuesday the gauges in both reservoirs have flooded, and they are trying to repair them. They also said up-flooding occurred at both reservoirs. Approximately 135 inches of rain has fallen upstream and the National Weather Service estimates that 9 more inches of rain could fall by the time Harvey moves out the Houston area.

Residents along Addicks and Barker reservoirs were asked to leave their homes. Officials say homes upstream of Addicks and Barker are now flooding, they warn that if you live downstream from both reservoirs to be aware of the potential for flooding and suggest moving to higher ground.

Officials say the following subdivisions will be affected by the north end of Addicks:

Twin lakes

Eldridge Park

Lakes on Eldrige

Independence Farms

Tanner Heights

Heritage Business Park

As of noon, the homes that may experience flooding at Addicks is estimated at 2,500 and 670 for Barker. Homes near Addicks Reservoir could see anywhere from 3.5 to 5 feet of water and 3 to 4 feet near Barker, officials say.

Officials say both controlled and uncontrolled releases ultimately enter Buffalo Bayou, thus it is better to do it controlled then let it go around. Officials say the levels at Buffalo Bayou have remained unchanged after the releases of the dams which is expected to happen for months.

Residents adjacent to Addicks and Barker reservoirs are being asked to take the following precautions: .

• Avoid driving, if possible, especially into water of unknown depth

• Remain in your home unless advised to evacuate by local officials

• Restrict children from playing in flooded areas

• Secure valuables

"If they get the call from their locally-elected official to evacuate, they need to heed those warnings and evacuate immediately," Randy Cephus from the Army Corps of Engineers said.

Officials have put out maps to show the people who need to get to higher ground.

The maps show the following:

1) the reservoir;

2) the boundary of the reservoir's "government-owned" land, which indicates the boundary between land within the reservoir owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the adjoining land that is privately owned;

3) five levels of ground elevations (color-coded) in neighborhoods located on the perimeter of the reservoir – ranging from 44.9 to 107 feet;

4) streets and roadways in and near the reservoir;

5) building footprints; and

6) bayous, creeks and tributaries in and near the reservoir.

This is the first time officials have done a release while it is still raining. Officials say they have dam safety experts monitoring the releases around the clock.

In remarking on Tropical Storm Harvey, officials said, "This event has the potential to exceed a 1,000-year flood threshold." As of Tuesday morning, they said both reservoirs had 34 inches of rain from Harvey which is half the total rain amount they usually get in a year.

