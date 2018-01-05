Cure for the cold: hot pizza

Pepperoni pizza - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

The perfect cure for cold weather: a hot pizza.

Palermo's Pizza on Alpine Avenue said they see an increase in their delivery business this time of year.

"Last weekend, when it was particularly-- during the holiday weekend -- when it was really blowing and cold and snowy, we had like twice as many deliveries as we normally have," said Kevin Stevenson the restaurant's owner.

"And then tonight, it's cold, but the later the night gets, the colder it gets, the more they want deliveries sent out to them. They just don't want to come out and get it."

