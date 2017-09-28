Drought expands, intensifies in West Michigan

After several weeks with little to no rain, the drought has expanded across West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - After several weeks with little to no rain, the drought situation has gone from bad to worse.

Almost every county in West Michigan is now considered abnormally dry. Several counties are now experiencing a moderate drought, including most of Kent County.

Grand Rapids hasn't received measurable rain since September 7. Since July 1, Grand Rapids has received almost eight inches less rain than average. Muskegon is more than five inches behind. The drier weather combined with the record-breaking heat is creating extra stress on vegetation.

Very little rain is likely in the next ten days. So, the drought could get worse before it begins to ease.

