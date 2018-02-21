Emergency workers watching Muskegon River for more flooding

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Emergency workers say they'll be watching the Muskegon River closely late Wednesday into Thursday as they expect river levels to continue to rise in some areas that are already flooded.

Newaygo County Emergency Services Director Abby Watkins said the concern is really east of Newaygo as the Muskegon River flows to Muskegon Lake.

She said the river crested near the Croton Dam at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The gauges also show the Muskegon River crested at Newaygo at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

But downstream from Newaygo to the southwest there are concerns, particularly in Bridgeton and Bridgeton Township where we saw from our drone "Air 13" several houses sitting in water on Maple Island Road as it crosses the river near the Maple Island Grocery.

Watkins said the river was continuing to rise in that area and perhaps crest on Thursday. The National Weather Service indicated in its reporting that area in Bridgeton late Wednesday afternoon was less than a foot of water away from being in the "major flooding category".

Emergency workers did not think this flood was going to be close to the April 2013 flood which destroyed nearly 70 homes and cost more than $6 million in damages in Newaygo County.

