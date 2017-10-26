Winter is coming: First snowflakes likely this weekend

Light snow-covered leaf, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The first snowflakes of the season are likely this weekend in West Michigan. An area of low pressure will sweep across the region starting on Friday.

The heavier rain with this system should stay east of US-131. That's good news considering we're in the midst of the wettest October in West Michigan history.

►Weather: 13 on Target Forecast

Enough cold air will be in place that the rain could mix with some snow starting Friday night. Accumulations will be limited by temperatures that will be hovering above freezing. However, inland areas away from Lake Michigan could see some minor accumulations on vehicles or on grassy surfaces.

The first snowflakes of the season are likely this weekend as an area of low pressure sweeps across the state.

Some additional lake-enhanced showers will linger into Saturday night. Some of this will mix with snow again away from Lake Michigan. The limiting factor will once again be temperatures which should remain above freezing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV