Flood waters receding in Ionia

IONIA, MICH. - The Grand River has crested and flood waters are starting to recede in Ionia.

A section of S. Steele St. and the Ionia County Fairgrounds are still under water. The county has declared a Local State of Emergency in case they need state and federal flood recovery assistance.

Leaders say they don’t yet know the extent of the damage.

“We really don't have a good handle on what the dollar amount would be until obviously some of the water recedes,” explains county emergency manager Sgt. William S. Hoskins. “The damage right now, overall, appears to be minimal.”

At one point the emergency coordinator says 50 roads in the county were closed because of the flood. That is now down to 20.

"We were able to reopen those 30 roads without much work to them,” says Sgt. Hoskins. “The ones still closed, we don’t know if it is going to be extensive damage under there or no damage.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV