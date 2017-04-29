Flooding a concern as soaking rains move into West Michigan

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for most of West Michigan beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing until Monday morning. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A strong, soggy system is dragging downpours through the south and into the Midwest, and West Michigan is next.

Heavy rain showers and storms sit south of the Michigan border but will make their arrival late Saturday afternoon and evening. Once the rain begins, there will be few breaks until Monday.

One weather model's depiction of heavy rain moving through West Michigan Saturday night. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

►WZZM 13 live radar

Most of West Michigan is under a flood watch starting Saturday afternoon and lasting until Monday morning.

Weather models have been consistent about high rainfall amounts for all of West Michigan. Forecast rainfall totals through Monday range from 2-4."

One weather model has a rainfall total of nearly 3" through Monday for the Grand Rapids area. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

►13 On Target Forecast

With so much rainfall in a short period of time, there are concerns about flooding. Local rivers will start to climb Sunday and Monday. Peaks of rivers will be later in the week, and some may reach flood stage. Areas that typically face flooding regularly will certainly be dealing with flooded yards, basements and roadways once again.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Contact Laura at lhartman@wzzm13.com. You can also follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV