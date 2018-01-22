WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Flooding concerns rise as mild weather departs

Flooding concerns rise in West Michigan

Alana Nehring, WZZM 11:24 PM. EST January 22, 2018

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - With the recent warm weather combined with heavy rain, some West Michigan rivers are threatening flood-prone neighborhoods.

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has issued several Flood Advisories for many locations along the Grand River through Thursday afternoon.

Here is a list of some of the locations:

  • Grand River at Ionia
  • Grand River at Lowell
  • Grand River near Comstock Park
  • Grand River at Grand Rapids

For a complete list, click here: NWS River Forecasts

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories