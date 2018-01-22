COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - With the recent warm weather combined with heavy rain, some West Michigan rivers are threatening flood-prone neighborhoods.
The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has issued several Flood Advisories for many locations along the Grand River through Thursday afternoon.
Here is a list of some of the locations:
- Grand River at Ionia
- Grand River at Lowell
- Grand River near Comstock Park
- Grand River at Grand Rapids
For a complete list, click here: NWS River Forecasts
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs