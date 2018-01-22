Flooding concerns at the Grand River near Comstock Park.

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - With the recent warm weather combined with heavy rain, some West Michigan rivers are threatening flood-prone neighborhoods.

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has issued several Flood Advisories for many locations along the Grand River through Thursday afternoon.

Here is a list of some of the locations:

Grand River at Ionia

Grand River at Lowell

Grand River near Comstock Park

Grand River at Grand Rapids

For a complete list, click here: NWS River Forecasts

