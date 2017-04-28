Flooding rains possible this weekend

Forecast models indicate between 2 and 5 inches of rain will fall on West Michigan between Saturday night and Monday.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A powerful storm will push slowly into West Michigan this weekend. It has the potential to produce a tremendous amount of rain.

With area rivers already on the high side, river flooding could become a concern.

Forecast models indicate between 2 to 5 inches of rain could fall with the system. The heaviest precipitation will fall from Saturday night through Monday.

Very heavy rainfall is likely this weekend with river flooding possible.

The heaviest rain totals will occur over the central and western basins of the Muskegon, Kalamazoo and Grand Rivers.

If the higher rainfall totals verify, a more significant flood threat will transpire.

The smaller streams and tributaries will rise more rapidly by Sunday and Monday. People next to these waterways need to pay special attention in the coming days.

