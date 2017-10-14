Flooding, severe storms possible this weekend

Most of West Michigan is in the 'slight risk' area for severe storms Saturday.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Several rounds of rain could generate flooding across West Michigan through early Sunday. A nearly stationary front will stall across West Michigan. It will become the focus for very heavy rain which will take aim at the region through Sunday morning.

Make sure your storm drains are clear of any debris or leaves. Poor drainage areas adjacent to small streams could become trouble spots as the heavy rain lingers.

A flood watch runs through early Sunday for much of West Michigan. 2-4" is possible across the region.

A cold front will sweep across the area Saturday evening. It could be accompanied by a line of severe storms. The main threats from these will be from very heavy rainfall and lightning. A few of the stronger cells could contain strong, damaging wind gusts and even a weak tornado.

Wind gusts over 40 miles per hour will generate gigantic surf on Lake Michigan starting late Saturday night. By Sunday, 7-11 footers are possible.

Behind the front, temperatures will plunge on Sunday. It will become breezy and cool with periods of lake-enhanced showers. Winds gusts over 40 miles per hour could lead to power outages on Sunday. Gigantic waves are likely with 7-11 foot waves on Lake Michigan.

