Florida's plants expected to be destoyed by Irma

There will be a lot of clean up and rebuilding to do in Florida after the hurricane.

Some are also wondering what will happen to the plants and crops that were hit by the storm.

Local gardening expert Rick Vuyst from Flowerland fears that Florida's foliage industry will be devastated as it was after Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Vuyst buys many plants from Southeast Florida, and he said plant prices with undoubtedly go up as a result of the hurricane.

"Think about it: they can't run pumps, the power is out, you can't irrigate the plants, the water is contaminated with salt water, the storm passes, the hot Florida sun comes out and what happens? The plants die," said Vuyst.

The epicenter of the foliage industry is from Ft. Lauderdale to homestead Florida, and that's where some of the heaviest winds have been.

In addition to the foliage plants, Florida was expected to produce more than half of the country's oranges and grapefruit. Those crops are expected to be destroyed in many places.

