Freezing rain likely before the warm-up

Aaron Ofseyer, WZZM 7:53 AM. EST January 16, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Another round of freezing rain is likely Monday around West Michigan.

A warm front will slowly lift north throughout the day. It will encounter very dry air to the north that will limit precipitation initially. However, everyone will see at least a brief period of freezing rain on Monday, Jan. 16.

To the north, more significant accumulations of ice are expected.

Areas north of I-96 and inland of Lake Michigan could see a prolonged period of freezing rain making for treacherous travel and increasing the risk for power outages.

Temperatures will gradually climb above freezing Monday afternoon along and south of I-96 ending the icing threat. However, areas north of I-96 could see several hours of freezing rain with up to 0.25" of ice possible.

