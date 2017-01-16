Freezing rain likely before the warm-up

Freezing rain, sleet and snow are all possible around West Michigan beginning Monday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Another round of freezing rain is likely Monday around West Michigan.

A warm front will slowly lift north throughout the day. It will encounter very dry air to the north that will limit precipitation initially. However, everyone will see at least a brief period of freezing rain on Monday, Jan. 16.

►13 On Target Forecast

To the north, more significant accumulations of ice are expected.

Areas north of I-96 and inland of Lake Michigan could see a prolonged period of freezing rain making for treacherous travel and increasing the risk for power outages.

Winter alerts start at 11AM because of the threat for freezing rain. Areas along and north of I-96 will get slick this afternoon. @wzzm13wx pic.twitter.com/lExlMSUUxq — Aaron Ofseyer (@aaronofseyer) January 16, 2017

Temperatures will gradually climb above freezing Monday afternoon along and south of I-96 ending the icing threat. However, areas north of I-96 could see several hours of freezing rain with up to 0.25" of ice possible.

(© 2017 WZZM)