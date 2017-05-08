Frost threatens crops across West Michigan

Apple blossom damaged by morning frost - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

SPARTA, MICH. - When temperatures drop to 30 or below, growers go to work trying to prevent damage to their crops.

When temperatures reach 25 degrees, 90 percent of crops are in danger, with 10 percent being in danger when temps reach 30 degrees.

Growers have a range of activities they use in attempt to reduce the damage -- frost fans, being and efficient way.

The owner of Hart Farm in Belding has over 100 acres of crops, and says he's completely covered as far as frost fans go. Unfortunately, there is little he can do if the frost is accompanied by wind.

"So what happens is you won't see your lower air down in your lower pockets, the temperature will be the same," says Chris Kropf, owner of Hart Farm in Belding. "The way we like to use frost fans is if we have a calm night the cold air will settle in the lowest part of the orchard.

"Air moves just like water -- when it settles in to the lowest part of the orchard the temperature would drop dramatically. We would actually have our first crop damage at the lowest part of the orchard and it will move it's way up in elevation."

Growers worked through the night and early morning in an attempt to prevent damage to their crops. Some growers without frost fans say all they can do is pray for minimal damage.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV