GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids is better-prepared to handled the higher waters in the Grand River than before the 2013 flood, a city official said Tuesday.

With heavy rains this week, the Grand River downtown gauge is predicted to reach 20.5 feet on Saturday, Feb. 24, according to the National Weather Service. The highest reading occurred on April 22, 2013 at 21.85 feet, in a flood where hundreds of homes were evacuated in a state of emergency.

The record-flooding was a result of multiple factors, said Grand Rapids City Engineer Mark De Clercq.

"We had a snow pack that year," De Clercq said. "We also had a series of small rain events that year that impacted the Grand River water shed."

The city was already in the process of updating its flood plain maps with FEMA during the 2013 flood and completed the improvements in 2017, he said.

"In 2016 and 2017, we went forth and delivered the construction, or improvements, to certain locations along the flood protection system to raise the top of the flood wall to meet that 100-year base flood elevation," De Clercq said.

The city also raised some of the soil embankments to prevent flooding, including by the Ford Museum and the Wealthy Street bridge.

"[With what is predicted this weekend], compared to about 25.5 feed at the 100-year, there's still definitely about five-and-a-half feet of flood protection still available," De Clercq said.

The Grand River won't look the same in a few years. The city is working with Grand Rapids Whitewater to restore the river's rapids. Construction is expected to begin in 2019, and the restoration won't affect the city's flood control, said Richard Bishop, president of Grand Rapids Whitewater.

"The Sixth Street dam and the four low-head dams, they have no flood control capacity today at all," Bishop said. "They're not flood control dams, so when you take it out that won't affect the flood plain. Flood walls are what contains it in the river."

The project, he said, is budgeted at $44 million.

