Grand Rapids ties, Muskegon breaks record high Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Is it January or the end of April?

For just the day, embrace the warmth while it lasts: Grand Rapids tied its record high temperature Saturday, Jan. 21, at 61 degrees, according to weather service data. It was last this warm on this day 111 years ago -- in 1906.

Muskegon wrote a new record in the book as well, with a high of 62 degrees (the weather graphic attached to this story that shows the city's 60-degree high updates tomorrow morning). That breaks the old record on this day at 49 degrees set in 1997.

A cool down is in the works for the week ahead, but the temperature then will be close to normal. Following tomorrow's forecast high in the upper 40s, Grand Rapids tumbles into the low 30s by midweek.

Spring only is 57 days away.

