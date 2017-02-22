Greenthumb expert: Growers 'don't panic' over warm weather

WIld witch hazel blooming early, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The unseasonably warm weather has been making changes to normally brown lawns and gardens this time of year.

Some people have been concerned that the early signs of spring may have thrown off local growers, however, experts say there the sunshine and warm temperatures are not causes for worry.

WZZM 13 Greenthumb expert, Rick Vuyst, has been getting flooded with questions about what the warmer weather could do to local foliage. He says plants like witch hazel and snow drops will be blooming several weeks early.

But this weather, unusual for West Michigan, is not unlike the weather we experienced in early 2012.

"That year was early warm weather, then a freeze, damaged many flowering plants including apple trees," Vuyst said.

"In March, we had a series of 80-degree days. That's what caused the problem. Most plants right now are still dormant. They're still experiencing dormancy -- they're fine, and I would suspect that were going to winter yet."

Vuyst doesn't believe there's a need for panic.

He mentioned there some benefits to the warmer weather -- the lack of snow and cold gives many homeowners an early look at damage to their laws from moles and other burrowing creatures.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

