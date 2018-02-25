Gusty winds blow through West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Strong, blustery winds have been the story across West Michigan Sunday morning, the result of a strong frontal system that brought a quick round of rain and changing temperatures before dawn.
Winds have peaked upwards of 50 miles per hour in places, like the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. A 56 mph wind was recorded at 5 a.m.
Most weather stations in the area have reported winds in excess of 40 mph.
A wind advisory from the National Weather Service will continue until 2 p.m. for all of West Michigan.
Winds will lessen slightly in the afternoon with gusts 30 mph and higher still expected. Sustained winds will be from the west-southwest at 15-25 mph.
These strong straight-line winds could knock out power for West Michigan. Winds will subside Sunday night.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a photo to share? We’d love to share it with everyone! Email your image to weather@wzzm13.com or post it to our Facebook page.
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs