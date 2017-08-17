Hazardous conditions at the beach

(Photo: Tribune file photo/Alex Doty)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Starting at noon on Thursday, Aug. 17, there will be high waves and strong currents on Lake Michigan.

Beaches from Holland to Manistee will be affected by the conditions, and Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette are going to be particularly dangerous.

The National Weather Service is warning that It is not safe for swimmers because high waves can wear out even a strong swimmer and the currents can sweep people away from the shore.

The hazard is in effect until the evening of Friday, Aug. 18.

