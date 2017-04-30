Heavy rains continue to course through West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - April's send-off is a soggy one; widespread showers will add to already-high rainfall amounts in West Michigan.
West Michigan is saturated after Saturday night's rains, but the rain is far from over. Rainfall amounts mainly ranged from around a half inch to more than 1 inch Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will climb as rainfall stays consistent.
Parts of West Michigan are now in the threat for severe weather late Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has the I-94 corridor in the 'marginal risk' for severe weather as a warm front lifts north, bringing the potential for strong to severe storms.
Models continue to output 2-4 inches of rain total through Monday evening. That means another 1-3 inches are possible Sunday and Monday.
A flood watch remains in effect for most of West Michigan until Monday morning. Some area rivers are now under a river flood advisory.
