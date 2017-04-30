Heavy rains continue to course through West Michigan

A flood watch remains for most of West Michigan until 8 a.m. Monday. Some area rivers are now in a river flood advisory and river flood warning. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - April's send-off is a soggy one; widespread showers will add to already-high rainfall amounts in West Michigan.

West Michigan is saturated after Saturday night's rains, but the rain is far from over. Rainfall amounts mainly ranged from around a half inch to more than 1 inch Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will climb as rainfall stays consistent.

Rainfall totals on Sunday morning ranged from under half an inch to over an inch of rain. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

Parts of West Michigan are now in the threat for severe weather late Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has the I-94 corridor in the 'marginal risk' for severe weather as a warm front lifts north, bringing the potential for strong to severe storms.

►Full forecast: WZZM 13 On Target Weather

Models continue to output 2-4 inches of rain total through Monday evening. That means another 1-3 inches are possible Sunday and Monday.

Weather models are locking into a grand total of 2-3" of rain through Monday evening. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

A flood watch remains in effect for most of West Michigan until Monday morning. Some area rivers are now under a river flood advisory.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Contact Laura at lhartman@wzzm13.com. You can also follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV