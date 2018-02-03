Pull that snow shovel back out: Heavy snow throughout West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - West Michigan, get the snow shovels ready!
The lower peninsula will be blanketed with fresh snow on by Sunday morning as moderate to heavy snow showers fall through Saturday afternoon and night.
Several inches of new snow will fall, particularly in northwest areas of West Michigan. Snowfall totals through Sunday morning will be 3-6", with some locations northwest possibly measuring more.
Travel will be slow-going as early as Saturday afternoon due to snow continuously falling. Church-going traffic may be impacted Sunday as well.
This snow will be wet, heavy snow, so shoveling will be strenuous.
While the system snow moves east by midday Sunday, additional lake-effect snow showers will set up Sunday afternoon. Super Bowl travel will be difficult in these snow bands.
