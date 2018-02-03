Pull that snow shovel back out: Heavy snow throughout West Michigan

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for all of West Michigan through most of Sunday. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - West Michigan, get the snow shovels ready!

The lower peninsula will be blanketed with fresh snow on by Sunday morning as moderate to heavy snow showers fall through Saturday afternoon and night.

Several inches of new snow will fall, particularly in northwest areas of West Michigan. Snowfall totals through Sunday morning will be 3-6", with some locations northwest possibly measuring more.

Snowfall accumulations through Sunday morning will be several inches. Most of West Michigan will see between 3-6" with some locally higher amounts in the northwest. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

Travel will be slow-going as early as Saturday afternoon due to snow continuously falling. Church-going traffic may be impacted Sunday as well.

Weather models over the next 24-hours show the most snowfall will happen Saturday night and early Sunday morning. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

This snow will be wet, heavy snow, so shoveling will be strenuous.

Snow showers will likely be heavy Sunday morning, and could impact travel. The snow will head east in the late morning. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

While the system snow moves east by midday Sunday, additional lake-effect snow showers will set up Sunday afternoon. Super Bowl travel will be difficult in these snow bands.

Lake-effect snow showers will be falling Sunday evening. These bands of snow will reduce visibility and slicken roads. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Laura Hartman is a meteorologist at WZZM 13. You can contact her by email at lhartman@wzzm13.com, or follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV