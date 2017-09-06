Here's how big Hurricane Irma is compared to Michigan

A size comparison between the state of Michigan and Hurricane Irma as of Sept. 6, 2017. (Satellite map via wunderground.com) (Photo: Custom)

Hurricane Irma is already the most powerful hurricane in recorded Atlantic Ocean history.

The Category-5 hurricane just made landfall in the Caribbean early today with winds of up to 185 mph and is headed toward Florida, with the possibility that it could make United States landfall by Friday.

So how massive is this storm?

As of this morning, its eye is almost as big as the Detroit metropolitan area. And the entire hurricane would engulf the state of Michigan.

Take a look at the illustration below, which compares the size of Michigan with the size of Hurricane Irma.

Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and its eye moved over Antigua and Barbuda around 2 a.m.

Only three Category-5 hurricanes have ever hit the United States: Andrew (1992), Camille (1969) and an unnamed storm in 1935. As of now, Irma is expected to lose a little steam and become a Category 4 before it hits the United States.

Detroit Free Press