Hobby, Bush Airports back open with limited operations

Two people gaze out from an airport terminal at Bush Intercontinental Airport, watching a plane be serviced at a flight line. (Photo by mark peterson/Corbis via Getty Images) (Photo: mark peterson)

HOUSTON -- George Bush Intercontinental and Hobby Airports will resume service on Wednesday with limited operations.

Both airports have been closed since the weekend due to flooding from Harvey.

Houston Airport Systems began a limited domestic airline passenger service starting at at 4 p.m. They say they will begin a phased return to service and expect full service operations by this weekend.

Those driving to the airports to fly out will need to have a ticket in hand already, however. The airport system warns travelers to call their airlines to check on the status of their flights.

At about 1 p.m. Wednesday the airport system confirmed it had only 50 travelers stuck at the airports waiting to get out. Many fliers were able to leave town before the storm thanks to offers from multiple airlines to change their flight plans for free.

