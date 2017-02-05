Hold onto your hats: Windy, whipping snow with winter storm

The latest hour-by-hour forecast depicts rain and thunderstorms for Lower Michigan with an icy mix and snow farther north. It's important to note this image still is a few days out, and what is shown won't necessarily play out as given. (Photo: WZZM 13 On Target Weather)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Confidence is growing that a winter storm will bring rain, snow and strong winds to West Michigan -- as well as drastic temperature swings.

Weather models have continuously kept the track of the low pressure system right through West Michigan. The storm will start as rain edging in a south-to-north movement late Monday, Feb. 6. Rain showers continue Tuesday.

A cold front Tuesday will pass through Michigan, bringing rapidly cooling temperatures, strong winds and light snow showers. Lake-effect snow showers continue Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

This image shows wind speeds roughly halfway up into the atmosphere. It's very windy! It's possible some, but not the full extent, of these winds make it down to the surface, creating gusty conditions for West Michigan. (Photo: WZZM 13 On Target Weather)

The big question at this time is freezing rain potential Monday night and early Tuesday. The potential still exists north of I-96 for freezing rain late Monday and early Tuesday as temperatures are slower to climb.

Snowfall amounts between Wednesday and Thursday are still in question, too, however models are trending down in numbers.

One thing is certain: despite low snowfall totals from the storm, strong winds will create hazardous travel conditions starting Tuesday night. Blowing snow will reduce visibility and leave roadways slick.

Travel conditions will improve Thursday as snow showers end.

