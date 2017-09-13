WZZM
How do they name hurricanes?

Facts you may not have known about hurricanes.

Ben Dery , KING 3:44 PM. EDT September 13, 2017

Irma. Harvey. Katrina. Bob.

Have you ever wondered how they come up with names for hurricanes?

It turns out we’ve been naming hurricanes since the 1950s. The naming comes from the World Meteorological Organization, and there are different names for different parts of the world. There’s a list for Atlantic storms and for Pacific storms.

They’re listed alphabetically from A-to-Z, and they alternate boy-girl-boy-girl. The names are on a six-year cycle, so the hurricane names we see this season are going to be repeated in 2023.

However, when a storm is so devastating or costly, the name is retired and the organization comes up with replacement names. That’s why we will never see another hurricane named Andrew, Sandy, or Katrina. Andrew was replaced in 1998 with Alex. Katrina was replaced in 2011 with Katia. There will be a new name for Sandy in 2018.

After this year, we will likely never see the names Harvey or Irma again because of the obvious sensitivity reasons. The name Jose, a current hurricane in the Atlantic, will probably be seen again in 2023 because it never really caused a lot of destruction.

Since the naming began, 82 names have been retired. For the KING 5 Mornings team, there is no Hurricane Steve, or Cam, or Jake, or Mimi, or Ben. But next year, there will be a tropical cyclone named Joyce, and in 2022 one named Richard.

Here is the list of storm names that have been retired. Is your name on it?

KING 5's Travis Pittman contributed to this report.

