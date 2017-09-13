How do they name hurricanes?

NOAA's GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma (L) and Hurricane Jose on September 7, 2017 in the Atlantic Ocean. South Florida is bracing for the major storm surge set to make landfall this weekend. (Photo by NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images) (Photo: Handout, 2017 NOAA)

Irma. Harvey. Katrina. Bob.

Have you ever wondered how they come up with names for hurricanes?

It turns out we’ve been naming hurricanes since the 1950s. The naming comes from the World Meteorological Organization, and there are different names for different parts of the world. There’s a list for Atlantic storms and for Pacific storms.

They’re listed alphabetically from A-to-Z, and they alternate boy-girl-boy-girl. The names are on a six-year cycle, so the hurricane names we see this season are going to be repeated in 2023.

However, when a storm is so devastating or costly, the name is retired and the organization comes up with replacement names. That’s why we will never see another hurricane named Andrew, Sandy, or Katrina. Andrew was replaced in 1998 with Alex. Katrina was replaced in 2011 with Katia. There will be a new name for Sandy in 2018.

After this year, we will likely never see the names Harvey or Irma again because of the obvious sensitivity reasons. The name Jose, a current hurricane in the Atlantic, will probably be seen again in 2023 because it never really caused a lot of destruction.

Since the naming began, 82 names have been retired. For the KING 5 Mornings team, there is no Hurricane Steve, or Cam, or Jake, or Mimi, or Ben. But next year, there will be a tropical cyclone named Joyce, and in 2022 one named Richard.

Here is the list of storm names that have been retired. Is your name on it?

Sandy



Irene

Tomas

Igor

Paloma

Ike

Gustav

Noel

Felix

Dean

Wilma

Stan

Rita

Katrina

Dennis

Jeanne

Ivan

Frances

Charley

Juan

Isabel

Fabian

Lili

Isidore

Michelle

Iris

Allison

Keith

Lenny

Floyd

Mitch

Georges

Hortense

Fran

Cesar

Roxanne

Opal

Marilyn

Luis

Andrew

Bob

Klaus

Diana

Hugo

Joan

Gilbert

Gloria

Elena

Alicia

Allen

Frederic

David

Anita

Eloise

Fifi

Carmen

Agnes

Celia

Camille

Beulah

Inez

Betsy

Dora

Cleo

Hilda

Flora

Hattie

Carla

Donna

Audrey

Janet

Ione

Diane

Connie

Hazel

Edna

Carol

KING 5's Travis Pittman contributed to this report.

