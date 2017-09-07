Hundreds of Michigan Consumers Energy employees head to Florida to help prep for Irma

Inside the Consumers Energy mobile command post in Wyoming, handling response to the August 20 severe weather. (Photo: WZZM)

JACKSON, MICH. - Michigan Consumers Energy crews loaded up for a trek to Florida on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.

The crews will be helping local electric companies to prepare for Hurricane Irma's landfall expected in Florida by this weekend. More than 200 employees and contract personnel will make the trip, and their final destination will likely be Lake City, Fla.

“We are ready and willing to assist our colleagues in Florida as they prepare for this historic hurricane,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy vice president of electric energy operations.

“In the past, we were fortunate to be supported by out-of-state crews following major storms, and with fair weather here in Michigan, this is an opportunity for us to return the favor to our fellow line workers.”

