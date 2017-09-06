Hurricane Irma still a 185-mph storm as threat for Florida increases

Hurricane Irma is a powerful, dangerous hurricane as it churns toward the Caribbean islands and a possible U.S. impact. (Photo: 10Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hurricane Irma is a life-threatening storm, and it'll be a matter of hours before the first clear pictures of the destruction come out of the Caribbean.

Irma maintained its Category 5 strength at 185 mph even after it passed over Barbuda around 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6. The Associated Press reports residents say phone lines went down as the eye passed.

The storm still is at 185 mph as of the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, advisory. It is moving west-northwest at 16 mph and was located 65 miles east-southeast of St. Thomas.

Its minimum central pressure is 918 mb.

Where does the storm go from here? The early Wednesday advisory shows the official track as more pronounced in the storm taking its northward turn into the weekend.

This is a reflection of some of the computer models wanting to take the storm along Florida's east coast or out to sea.

But it is not a sign to stand down nor stop preparing. Florida remains in the track -- a south Florida landfall is possible this weekend -- the forecast will change further and there still is the possibility of significant impacts anywhere across the region.

