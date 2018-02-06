Ice coverage on Lake Michigan continues to grow

Air13 captured this image of the Grand Haven pier on Tuesday afternoon.

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Footage captured by the Air13 team on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7 shows the ice coverage surrounding Grand Haven.

Temperatures have been below average for the last several days leading to a quick increase in ice on Lake Michigan.

As of Tuesday night, just over 33% of Lake Michigan's surface is now frozen.

By comparison, Lake Erie is almost completely covered in ice while Lake Superior is closer to half.

With more sub-freezing temperatures expected through this weekend, we'll likely see Lake Michigan's open water diminish.

Keep in mind: while the surface may be strong enough to hold snow, the lake is no where near frozen solid and is therefore unsafe to walk on. Please enjoy the frozen beauty of our Great Lakes from the comfort and safety of our Air13 footage rather than attempting to venture out onto thin ice.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV