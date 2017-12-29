'Ice pancakes' formed in Grand Haven

Visit Grand Haven posted a video of these ice pancakes. (Photo: Visit Grand Haven/Facebook)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Visit Grand Haven shared a video on their Facebook page of 'ice pancakes' that were forming in Lake Michigan.

According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, these pancake shapes form when the lake begins to freeze, but waters are rough. The signature feature of the ice pancakes are their raised edges that are caused by the ice chunks bumping into each other.

Eventually, these separate pieces of ice will begin to fuse into one ice sheet. But for now, we can admire how mesmerizing these floating ice pancakes are.

