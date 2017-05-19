KUSA - A late spring snow storm that created headaches for travelers on Colorado highways and postponed graduation ceremonies while providing some much needed moisture is moving out of the state on Friday.
But how just how much snow has fallen so far in your area?
Here’s a look at the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 7 a.m. on Thursday.
- Breckenridge - 16.5 inches
- Nederland - 28 inches
- Conifer - 17 inches
- Silverthorne - 16 inches
- Vail - 10 inches
- Genesee - 17.7 inches
- Estes Park - 31 inches
- Evergreen - 14 inches
- Allenspark - 36 inches
- Aspen Springs - 21.5 inches
- Eldorado Springs - 30 inches
- Golden - 13.5 inches
- Ward - 38.2 inches
- Bailey - 9 inches
- Boulder - 3.8 inches
- Lafayette - 6 inches
- Larkspur - 8.3 inches
- Crested Butte - 6.2 inches
- Fort Collins - 7.5 inches
- Colorado Springs - 3.5 inches
- Loveland - 5.8 inches
- Louisville - 9.8 inches
- Superior - 10 inches
- Castle Rock - 6.0 inches
- Broomfield - 4.8 inches
- Greeley - 4.1 inches
- Arvada - 5 inches
- Aurora - 2 inches
- Lakewood - 5 inches
- Highlands Ranch 3.5 inches
Much lighter rain and snow showers are forecast for Friday.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs