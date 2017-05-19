Enjoying frosty Friday morning views in Evergreen. (Photo: Courtesy Cortiney Bradley)

KUSA - A late spring snow storm that created headaches for travelers on Colorado highways and postponed graduation ceremonies while providing some much needed moisture is moving out of the state on Friday.

But how just how much snow has fallen so far in your area?

Here’s a look at the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Breckenridge - 16.5 inches

Nederland - 28 inches

Conifer - 17 inches

Silverthorne - 16 inches

Vail - 10 inches

Genesee - 17.7 inches

Estes Park - 31 inches

Evergreen - 14 inches

Allenspark - 36 inches

Aspen Springs - 21.5 inches

Eldorado Springs - 30 inches

Golden - 13.5 inches

Ward - 38.2 inches

Bailey - 9 inches

Boulder - 3.8 inches

Lafayette - 6 inches

Larkspur - 8.3 inches

Crested Butte - 6.2 inches

Fort Collins - 7.5 inches

Colorado Springs - 3.5 inches

Loveland - 5.8 inches

Louisville - 9.8 inches

Superior - 10 inches

Castle Rock - 6.0 inches

Broomfield - 4.8 inches

Greeley - 4.1 inches

Arvada - 5 inches

Aurora - 2 inches

Lakewood - 5 inches

Highlands Ranch 3.5 inches

Much lighter rain and snow showers are forecast for Friday.

