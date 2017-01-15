Incoming warm air to bring wintry mix, freezing rain potential

The latest European model forecast has at least a half-inch of rain for most of lower Michigan through Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Photo: WZZM 13 On Target Weather)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A mid-winter thaw is ahead for West Michigan, but it comes with some messy weather.

An ice storm, stretched from the Texas panhandle to North Carolina, has pummeled several states with freezing rain and significant ice accumulations this weekend.

This system will now head north to the Great Lakes.

Breaking news, weather alerts: Download the WZZM 13 app

Full forecast: 13 On Target Weather

Most of the precipitation will fall as rain -- temperatures will climb to the upper 30s Monday, then the mid 40s Tuesday. However, parts of West Michigan might have temperatures ripe for a wintry mix.

Precipitation is expected around midday, edging into southwest Michigan late morning and continuing northeast. Temperatures will likely be above freezing near the surface, but not enough to eliminate the threat of a rain and snow mix.

The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows an area of rain and mixed precipitation entering the region noon Monday, Jan. 16 (Photo: WZZM 13 On Target Weather)

Northern areas will have to watch for freezing rain as warm air arrives. Surface temperatures may be just cold enough to warrant freezing rain. As of the afternoon Sunday, Jan 15, are no current alerts from the National Weather Service.

Precipitation should be rain for all West Michigan by Tuesday morning. Expect half an inch to an inch of rain through Tuesday.

Temperatures are forecast to remain above freezing through Tuesday, Jan. 17 -- any falling precipitation will eventually turn to rain. (Photo: WZZM 13 On Target Weather)

Temperatures remain well-above average through the weekend.

(© 2017 WZZM)