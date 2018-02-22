Ionia County declares local state of emergency

Matcor Automotive near flood waters in Ionia County on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (Photo: WZZM)

IONIA COUNTY, MICH. - After monitoring the effects of flooding throughout Ionia County, the Office of Emergency Management requested a local state of emergency this morning.

The board of commissioner's vice chairperson James Banks made the declaration just after 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.

According to the county, a local state of emergency is used to notify state officials that the county is experiencing an incident that is taxing the county’s resources. This declaration is the first step in tracking activities and damage in case the need would arise to ask for state or federal assistance.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV