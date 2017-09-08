Irma Evacuation: MI transplants decide to stay or leave Florida

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As Irma's destructive path becomes more of a reality, those down in Florida are deciding whether to stay or go. Two Michigan natives were dealing with that dilemma this week.

Mike Mendelsohn and Ana Rendon both live in Tampa, Florida but were raised in Michigan. When Hurricane Irma's path took a turn towards Tampa, the fear set in.

"The people that have been around there for 20 years are not acting the same they're kind of not playing to ride it out they're either getting into shelters or their concerned, so it's a little different," Mendelsohn said.

Mendelsohn didn't want to take any chances and booked a flight back to Michigan to ride the storm out.

"Probably thirty people out of the flight in Atlanta that were in Florida coming up here," he said.

But the same can't be said for Rockford native Ana Rendon, who wasn't able to make it out of Florida in time.

"I wasn't worried until today and then the island that I work on just got mandatory evacuated so now I'm a little worried," she said. "Now that it keeps shifting more and more west by the hour now, Tampa and all the west side are kinda wide spread panic as well."

But Rendon is still preparing as she packs a bag and plans to potentially head to higher ground.

"I'm trying to do what I can and try not to freak out too much because that's counter-productive, so just trying to be as prepared as I can."

Irma is expecting to make landfall in Florida late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV