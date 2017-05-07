It might get chilly: Michigan to see a late season freeze

Temperatures will plunge overnight with lows Monday morning between 25 and 30 degrees.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A freeze warning goes into effect late Sunday night for all of Lower Michigan.

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to plummet. By early Monday morning, most areas will drop below freezing. Areas away from Lake Michigan could drop into the mid-20s.

Sensitive plants that aren't protected will be impacted. Growers are already taking steps to protect their fruit crop. Potted plants left outside should be brought indoors or covered.

Temperatures will quickly recover by mid-morning Monday. High temperatures Monday will climb into the 50s.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a photo to share? We’d love to share it with everyone! Email your image to weather@wzzm13.com or post it to our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV