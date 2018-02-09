It's not over yet. Snow continues through the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - West Michigan is waking up to fresh snow on Friday and it's not done falling.
Snow showers continue through Friday morning and will blanket West Michigan with several more inches of snow.
The highest snow totals are still expected near and south of I-94. Snowfall amounts will lessen toward the north.
Early snow reports Friday morning are between 1-2." Winter weather advisories and warnings continue into Friday afternoon and evening.
Fortunately, winds will stay light and not cause blowing and drifting snow. Wind chills are also not a large concern.
If that's not enough snow for you, more comes this weekend starting early Saturday. Snow showers will fall on and off through the weekend.
Snow totals could reach double digits to the south of West Michigan through Saturday. More snow will accumulate Sunday.
