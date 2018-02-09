It's not over yet. Snow continues through the weekend

The National Weather Service continues a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for most of Friday. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - West Michigan is waking up to fresh snow on Friday and it's not done falling.

Snow showers continue through Friday morning and will blanket West Michigan with several more inches of snow.

The highest snow totals are still expected near and south of I-94. Snowfall amounts will lessen toward the north.

Snow totals will be highest near and south of I-94. Areas around I-96 will also have snow-covered roads through the day. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

Early snow reports Friday morning are between 1-2." Winter weather advisories and warnings continue into Friday afternoon and evening.

Snow totals will likely exceed half a foot near and south of I-94. Snow amounts decrease to the north. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

Fortunately, winds will stay light and not cause blowing and drifting snow. Wind chills are also not a large concern.

If that's not enough snow for you, more comes this weekend starting early Saturday. Snow showers will fall on and off through the weekend.

Snow totals could reach double digits to the south of West Michigan through Saturday. More snow will accumulate Sunday.

Snow totals go up through Saturday with more snow on the way. Expect a widespread 1-4" of snow with more Sunday. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

