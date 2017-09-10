'It's terrifying,' West Michigan native describes surviving Irma

(Photo: Contributed, Jerry Lallo)

POMPANO BEACH, MICH. - Jerry Lallo is a retired police officer and city council member from Belding. He moved to Florida to help take care of his 94-year-old father.

Lallo and his father are weathering out Hurricane Irma from their condo in Pompano Beach, which is north of Ft. Lauderdale. He described his experience living through this storm.

"This last part is like Irma's grand finale," he said.

Lallo decided not to evacuate because he didn't know when he would be able to get back to Florida. "We weren't sure when were going to get back and if we were going to have damage, and what kind of damage we were going to have," he said.

With the storm bearing down on them, Lallo, his father and their dog bunkered down in a closet. "You've got to make preparations," said Lallo. "This lasts for days--hours."

"It's terrifying," Lallo said. As a former police officer, Lallo has lived through plenty of scary experiences. "This weather is really terrifying," he emphasized again.

Hurricane Irma is a 400-mile wide storm that battered Florida. The storm was downgraded to a Category 2 on Sunday, Sept. 10, while sustaining 100 mph winds.

"You see stuff on TV and what happened with Harvey, and you don't think its going to happen to you," said Lallo. "And now it happened."

See photos that Lallo took of the devastation in Pompano Beach.

