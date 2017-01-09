January thaw incoming: Heavy, wet snow to switch to rain

The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows a mix of rain and snow by mid-morning Tuesday, Jan. 10, across West Michigan. (Photo: WZZM 13 On Target Weather)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Get set for a January thaw but not before a mixed bag of precipitation falls across West Michigan.

An approaching storm system and accompanying warm front Monday, Jan. 9, soon will usher in higher than average temperatures and ample moisture. It'll be cold enough from the onset: the first leg of the system likely will bring widespread snow to most.

But warmer conditions will melt that snowfall quickly.

Breaking news, weather alerts: Download the WZZM 13 app

Full forecast: 13 On Target Weather

Locations along and south of I-94 are likely to see snow first, followed by rain. The snow is expected to persist longer in Grand Rapids before changing over to rain, and areas north are poised to see mostly snow with less in the way of rainfall.

If you're already making plans to shovel the snow away, a warning: non-lake-effect but system snow tends to be wetter and heavier, so it'll be more difficult to remove it. However, no more than a manageable 3 inches of snow should fall for most.

Even better: you could just wait for the rain to help melt it away.

Most locations across West Michigan won't pick up more than a couple inches of snow into the day Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Photo: WZZM 13 On Target Weather)

It's this messy forecast that prompts the weather service to issue a winter weather advisory starting 1 a.m. Tuesday for all of West Michigan.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. through 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, for snow and slippery conditions. (Photo: WZZM 13 On Target Weather)

A high of 41 degrees is forecast Tuesday for Grand Rapids -- 10 degrees above average for this time of year! For most of us, anyway, it won't be enough to break out the shorts but a relief from recent sub-zero wind chills.

Temperatures will fall some by midweek with the occasional rain and snow chances before we dry out into into the 20s into the weekend.

Do you like slurpees? Heavy rain on top of snow will make the Tuesday AM commute messy. This will give you an idea of the timing. @wzzm13wx pic.twitter.com/VlWEZASMrZ — Aaron Ofseyer (@aaronofseyer) January 9, 2017

(© 2017 WZZM)