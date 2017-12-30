Lake-effect snow adds to already-high snowfall totals

The National Weather Service has lakeshore counties plus Kalamazoo, Barry and Calhoun counties in either a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning. Southwest Michigan will keep the alerts the longest. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Snow has slammed parts of West Michigan since early Friday morning, with some measuring more than a foot of new snow in one day. Lake-effect snow showers will continue Saturday, adding to the high snow totals.

Muskegon set a new record for daily snowfall on Friday, December 29, with 14.7" of snow. That marks the 29th as a top ten single-day snowfall record. The most snow Muskegon has seen in one day was 22" on January 10, 1982. Currently, Muskegon has a snow depth of 17" and has over 20" more snow than average.

Muskegon set a daily snowfall record on Friday, December 29, 2017. This brings the monthly snowfall total to nearly 50". (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

Grand Rapids has measured mush less snow Friday but the monthly snowfall total is still higher than average with over 30" so far. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

Other lakeshore communities measured high snowfall totals through Saturday morning.

Snow showers have accumulated to impressive amounts for some communities. Snow totals are still going up as snow falls. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

Lake-effect snow showers continue and several new inches of snow will fall. Winds are also blustery and will whip light snow around. Visibility will be low and roads will be slick with snow through the day.

The snow will be pushed over Lake Michigan tonight as winds shift easterly. Northwesterly winds will bring snow back to the lakeshore Sunday.

Models are hinting that intense snow bands may set up Saturday night and Sunday morning. That could mean more heavy snow for select communities along the lakeshore.

Travel for New Year's Eve may be impacted by snow showers. Temperatures will be in the single digits overnight while wind chills remain below zero.

Widespread lake-effect snow showers will bring slow travel on Monday.

