Warm temperatures in sight, but wait some before planting

The average date of the last freeze in several Michigan cities. (Photo: WZZM 13 On Target Weather)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - West Michigan finally is turning green!

Warm weather and ample rain combine to coax trees and plants out of dormancy, with gardeners waiting patiently to plant their impatiens and other perennials.

But Mother Nature says not so fast: the average final freeze dates for West Michigan range from early to mid-May.

Unfortunately for gardeners and farmers, there have been several instances of late-season frost that can wreak havoc on sensitive plants.

Our forecast trend for the next ten days looks like we'll remain above freezing and it should be safe to plant hearty species, but you may want to hold off another week or so to be safe.

