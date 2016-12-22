Friday Night Snow

Thursday began the day with cloudy skies followed by some clearing later in the day. Highs reached the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday night will become mostly clear early, followed by low clouds and possible freezing fog prior to daybreak to the south, while remaining mostly clear to the north. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s inland and around 30° along the lakeshore. Winds will be southwest-south at 6-12 mph.

Friday will become cloudy with seasonable highs in the mid 30s inland and mid to upper 30s along the lakeshore. Winds will be south at 6-12 mph.

Friday night will feature light snow developing in the evening and ending prior to daybreak Saturday. 1”+ is possible. Lows will be around 30°. Winds will be south at 6-12 mph, becoming west at 4-8 mph.

Saturday will be cloudy and seasonable with highs in the upper 30s. Winds will be west at 4-8 mph.

Saturday night will be cloudy and cool with lows around 30°. Winds will be south, shifting to the east at 3-6 mph.

Christmas Day will be cloudy with afternoon rain developing and continuing overnight. Highs will be rising into the mid 30s to near 40°. Winds will increase from the east to 10-18 mph and to 15-20 mph along the lakeshore.

Monday will be windy with rain ending in the morning. Temperatures will fall from the 40s into the 30s. Winds may gust to over 45 mph at times.

Tuesday will be cloudy and breezy with a little light lake-effect snow as temperatures fall from the 30s into the 20s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs around 30°.

Thursday will be cloudy and breezy with a little light snow possible. Highs around 30°.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Wed. Dec. 28 through Sun. Jan. 1 calls for near average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 31-32° with average precipitation of 0.35” and average snowfall of 3.7”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Fri. Dec. 30 through Thu. Jan. 5 calls for near average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 31-32° with average precipitation of 0.51” and average snowfall of 5.0”.

Make it a fabulous Friday!

Chief Meteorologist George Lessens

George is a graduate of Penn State University working for WZZM 13 for over 36 years. He is an eleven-time MAB® Weathercast Award Winner and two-Time EMMY® Award Winner.

