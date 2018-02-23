Local state of emergency issued in Ottawa County because of flooding

Rising water at Van Lopik Street in Robinson township. (Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - Ottawa County has joined other counties in Michigan declaring a state of emergency because of localized flooding.

The county said many people are dealing with flooded homes and roadways, damage to utilities and public health concerns related to flood damage.

A county declaration is the first step to accessing emergency resources that could become available to assist in recovery efforts.

Ionia County officials and Lansing area officials have issued a state of emergency earlier this week. The governor issued the following statement on Friday, Feb. 23 about flooding in Michigan.

“I appreciate the hard work that local officials and first responders are doing to keep Michiganders safe and address flood conditions,” Gov. Snyder said. “The state is prepared to assist local communities very quickly should the need for additional resources become necessary.”

Here's the video of that beaver going for a dip on Van Lopik Avenue in Robinson township. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/D1bOtM6eLQ — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaWZZM) February 22, 2018

