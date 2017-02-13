13 On Target Forecast - Cloudy day

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video leads to punishment for school staff
-
36 years later - where is Deanie Peters?
-
Edible Valentine's Day gifts for your sweetheart
-
Local Attorney: ICE Raids are creating Fear
-
Woman claims dog died after United flight
-
WZZM 13 On Target Weather: Monday evening forecast; Feb. 13, 2017
-
Cheaper RX Drugs are as close as Canada
-
Michigan State suspends coach linked to abuse
-
Illinois trio nabbed trying get get prescription
-
Indivisible Grand Rapids: Resisting the Trump administration
More Stories
-
Michael Flynn resigns as President Trump's national…Feb 13, 2017, 11:39 p.m.
-
Off duty police dog missing in Mecosta CountyFeb 14, 2017, 2:58 a.m.
-
Local attorney says West Michigan immigrants are…Feb 13, 2017, 11:23 p.m.