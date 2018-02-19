Snow melt, swollen rivers & heavy rain could produce flooding

The European forecast model has been consistent in bringing between 1 and 3 inches of rain across parts of West Michigan. This is the Europrean model rain forecast between Monday and Wednesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A flood watch is in effect for all of West Michigan through Wednesday. The combination of melting snow and heavy rainfall will bring already swollen river levels up.

A warm front will become stationary across the region Monday. We'll see several waves of moisture riding along this boundary through midweek. These waves have the potential to produce persistent and very heavy rain.

There is enough instability around the area that a thunderstorm or two is possible.

The system could bring one to three inches of rainfall to most of West Michigan. The combination of melting snow, frozen ground and high river levels could bring minor flooding. Particularly vulnerable areas are those low-lying regions near or adjacent to rivers.

Unseasonably mild air will accompany the rain and record warmth is possible Tuesday. The warmer temperatures will reduce the amount of ice in rivers, reducing the threat for ice jams.

The system will depart by Wednesday morning as a cold front sweeps across the area. It will bring an end to the heavy rain.

